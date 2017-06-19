New regulations for beer

Several East Texans have started making a name for themselves in the beer business. A new bill Governor Greg Abbott signed into law might make being a player in that industry more of a challenge. Jack Carney, with our Raycom sister station KAUZ, has a new report tonight that explains the new cost these small businesses will face.
Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto will have a new forecast for you tonight at 10. He's tracking everything that could, possibly, affect the weather where you live. Learn what you can expect.
Taylor Hemness will give you a good look at 3 people law enforcement officials say stole credit cards from a church. That's tonight in a new Crimefighters report.
It started off as a way to direct visitors through the town of Edom, but it's ending just two weeks after it began.More >>
It started off as a way to direct visitors through the town of Edom, but it's ending just two weeks after it began.More >>
Those with DWI convictions now have a new option in the state of Texas.More >>
Those with DWI convictions now have a new option in the state of Texas.More >>
It has been several months since Mayor Andy Mack organized his homeless task force in Longview to address the complicated issues of the homeless.More >>
It has been several months since Mayor Andy Mack organized his homeless task force in Longview to address the complicated issues of the homeless.More >>
From the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office After completing the investigation of the fire scene at Tyler Welders Supply on Monday, June 19, 2017, Smith County Fire Marshal Connie McCoy-Wasson said the fire appears to be accidental in nature. The exact cause of the fire that occurred on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, remains undetermined, but no foul play is suspected and no criminal charges will be filed, Mrs. McCoy-Wasson said. The fire marshal released the fire scene back to the ...More >>
From the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office After completing the investigation of the fire scene at Tyler Welders Supply on Monday, June 19, 2017, Smith County Fire Marshal Connie McCoy-Wasson said the fire appears to be accidental in nature. The exact cause of the fire that occurred on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, remains undetermined, but no foul play is suspected and no criminal charges will be filed, Mrs. McCoy-Wasson said. The fire marshal released the fire scene back to the ...More >>
According to a Smith County sheriff’s office press release, authorities arrested Terry DeWayne Bailey, 39, after they responded to a call of a suspicious person casing a business for a possible robbery.More >>
According to a Smith County sheriff’s office press release, authorities arrested Terry DeWayne Bailey, 39, after they responded to a call of a suspicious person casing a business for a possible robbery.More >>