Edom's painted footprints removed

The painted feet directed traffic through Edom, giving pedestrians a guide to its different shops. (Source: KLTV)

The remnants of the feet line the main drag through Edom. (Source: KLTV)

The project started as a way to direct visitors through the town of Edom, but it's ending just two weeks after it began.

The footprints that were painted outside of the shops that line the town's main street are being stripped away. People in town say TxDOT won't let the footprints stay.

"At first they said they had to come out of the crosswalks," shop owner Zeke Zewick said. "But now they're taking them all away."

The footprints were thought of by one of the town's young residents, a 9-year-old girl who presented the idea to the Chamber of Commerce, which approved it. Then a white base was painted, which became canvas steps for colorful designs.

"The idea was to direct traffic all around town," Zeke Zewick said.

But just after it began, it's ending. Zeke says that TxDOT won't allow the feet to stay. Even though they are painted on the edge of the road where cars park, it's still right of way maintained by the Department of Transportation, not Edom.

The $1,000 it takes to pay a contractor to pressure wash the paint away is coming out of Chamber of Commerce coffers, and leaving the gray shoulders of FM 279 without the bright biped path.

