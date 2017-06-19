Longview Mayor Mack speaks out about Homeless Task Force

Those with DWI convictions now have a new option in the state of Texas.More >>
It has been several months since Mayor Andy Mack organized his homeless task force in Longview to address the complicated issues of the homeless.More >>
From the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office After completing the investigation of the fire scene at Tyler Welders Supply on Monday, June 19, 2017, Smith County Fire Marshal Connie McCoy-Wasson said the fire appears to be accidental in nature. The exact cause of the fire that occurred on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, remains undetermined, but no foul play is suspected and no criminal charges will be filed, Mrs. McCoy-Wasson said. The fire marshal released the fire scene back to the ...More >>
According to a Smith County sheriff’s office press release, authorities arrested Terry DeWayne Bailey, 39, after they responded to a call of a suspicious person casing a business for a possible robbery.More >>
An East Texas company on the Texas Workforce Commission WARN Act list is expected to layoff more than 200 people.More >>
