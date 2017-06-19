Smith County Fire Marshal: No foul play suspected in Tyler Welde - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Smith County Fire Marshal: No foul play suspected in Tyler Welders Supply fire

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Connect
The lead safety features allow the rest of the tanks to burn off safely. (Source: KLTV) The lead safety features allow the rest of the tanks to burn off safely. (Source: KLTV)
Tyler Welders Supply (Source: KLTV) Tyler Welders Supply (Source: KLTV)

The Smith County Fire Marshal's Office says no charges will be filed and foul play is not expected after a June 13 fire.

The fire at Tyler Welders Supply resulted in several explosions and caused shrapnel to shoot into the air. No one was injured in the blaze, but the building was leveled and the fire prompted evacuations.

The business is in the 3500 block of U.S. 271 in Tyler.

After completing the investigation of the fire scene on Monday, Smith County Fire Marshal Connie McCoy-Wasson said the fire appears to be accidental in nature. 

The exact cause of the fire remains undetermined, but McCoy-Wasson said no foul play is suspected and no criminal charges will be filed.

The fire scene was released back to the company and Tyler Welders Supply will conduct a private investigation, according to the fire marshal.

RELATED:
+Tyler Welders Supply offers insight into explosion
+Owner ponders what's next after fire destroys Tyler Welders Supply
+Tyler welding business explodes, Smith County officials investigating
+Fire clean-up begins at Tyler Welders Supply
+7OnScene: Updates from the scene

  • NewsMore>>

  • Smith County Fire Marshal: No foul play suspected in Tyler Welders Supply fire

    Smith County Fire Marshal: No foul play suspected in Tyler Welders Supply fire

    Monday, June 19 2017 5:58 PM EDT2017-06-19 21:58:25 GMT
    The lead safety features allow the rest of the tanks to burn off safely. (Source: KLTV)The lead safety features allow the rest of the tanks to burn off safely. (Source: KLTV)

    From the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office After completing the investigation of the fire scene at Tyler Welders Supply on Monday, June 19, 2017, Smith County Fire Marshal Connie McCoy-Wasson said the fire appears to be accidental in nature.  The exact cause of the fire that occurred on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, remains undetermined, but no foul play is suspected and no criminal charges will be filed, Mrs. McCoy-Wasson said. The fire marshal released the fire scene back to the ...

    More >>

    From the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office After completing the investigation of the fire scene at Tyler Welders Supply on Monday, June 19, 2017, Smith County Fire Marshal Connie McCoy-Wasson said the fire appears to be accidental in nature.  The exact cause of the fire that occurred on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, remains undetermined, but no foul play is suspected and no criminal charges will be filed, Mrs. McCoy-Wasson said. The fire marshal released the fire scene back to the ...

    More >>

  • ETX man arrested for evading arrest, possession of illegal substances

    ETX man arrested for evading arrest, possession of illegal substances

    Monday, June 19 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-06-19 21:45:04 GMT

    According to a Smith County sheriff’s office press release, authorities arrested Terry DeWayne Bailey, 39, after they responded to a call of a suspicious person casing a business for a possible robbery.

    More >>

    According to a Smith County sheriff’s office press release, authorities arrested Terry DeWayne Bailey, 39, after they responded to a call of a suspicious person casing a business for a possible robbery.

    More >>

  • Texas Workforce Commission: Eastman changes contractors, move could impact hundreds of jobs

    Texas Workforce Commission: Eastman changes contractors, move could impact hundreds of jobs

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:48 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:48:45 GMT
    (Source: Texas Workforce Commission)(Source: Texas Workforce Commission)

    An East Texas company on the Texas Workforce Commission WARN Act list is expected to layoff more than 200 people.  

    More >>

    An East Texas company on the Texas Workforce Commission WARN Act list is expected to layoff more than 200 people.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly