Smith County Fire Marshal: No foul play suspected in Tyler Welders Supply fire

The lead safety features allow the rest of the tanks to burn off safely. (Source: KLTV)

The Smith County Fire Marshal's Office says no charges will be filed and foul play is not expected after a June 13 fire.

The fire at Tyler Welders Supply resulted in several explosions and caused shrapnel to shoot into the air. No one was injured in the blaze, but the building was leveled and the fire prompted evacuations.

The business is in the 3500 block of U.S. 271 in Tyler.

After completing the investigation of the fire scene on Monday, Smith County Fire Marshal Connie McCoy-Wasson said the fire appears to be accidental in nature.

The exact cause of the fire remains undetermined, but McCoy-Wasson said no foul play is suspected and no criminal charges will be filed.

The fire scene was released back to the company and Tyler Welders Supply will conduct a private investigation, according to the fire marshal.

RELATED:

+Tyler Welders Supply offers insight into explosion

+Owner ponders what's next after fire destroys Tyler Welders Supply

+Tyler welding business explodes, Smith County officials investigating

+Fire clean-up begins at Tyler Welders Supply

+7OnScene: Updates from the scene