ETX man arrested for evading arrest, possession of illegal substances

An East Texan was captured shortly after fleeing from authorities.

According to a Smith County sheriff’s office press release, authorities arrested Terry DeWayne Bailey, 39, after they responded to a call of a suspicious person casing a business for a possible robbery.

The release stated that authorities received a call at around 4:3 a.m., on June 19th in regards to suspicious activity on the 33 block of N. Northeast Loop 323.

When deputies responded to the location, they observed the vehicle parked on the side of the building and noticed it was occupied by three individuals.

Deputies later made contact with the driver. As the driver was being interviewed, it is stated that the rear seat passenger, Bailey, was making gestures as if attempting to hide an object. For safety precautions, deputies asked the passenger to step out. As Bailey exited the vehicle, he dropped a small plastic bag, to which the driver confessed they had been smoking marijuana.

During a pat down, Bailey fled on foot from the scene. Deputies chased the suspect and tased him down. As authorities were putting the handcuffs on Bailey, he evaded arrest and eventually broke free. Once again fleeing from the location.

Deputies were able to broadcast a description of Bailey and he was located and placed under arrest.

Upon Bailey’s arrest, deputies found the remaining suspects had managed to get away.

After his arrest, Bailey was found in possession of cocaine, ecstasy, and marijuana. He also had an active warrant out of the Smith County sheriff’s office, Tyler police and Gregg County sheriff’s office.

Previous records also showed Bailey was arrested in July of 2016 by Gladewater police and was indicted in November 2016 for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Bailey remains in the Smith County Jail.

