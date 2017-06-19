A study of homelessness in Longview - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

A study of homelessness in Longview

From the City of Longview

LONGVIEW, TX - In March 2017, Longview Mayor Andy Mack formed the Mayor's Task Force on Homelessness with a goal of decreasing the number of homeless in Longview; not by moving them out, but by giving them hope and a chance for a future. Mayor Mack stated that "we have a moral obligation to help those who are less fortunate." 

The members of the task force were selected by Mayor Mack because they represent various nonprofits, businesses, and government agencies that directly serve or are in some way impacted by the homeless. Their charge will be to make recommendations on several topics.

Read more about the task force and the topics they're targeting here.

  • Smith County Fire Marshal: No foul play suspected in Tyler Welders Supply fire

    Monday, June 19 2017 5:58 PM EDT2017-06-19 21:58:25 GMT
    The lead safety features allow the rest of the tanks to burn off safely. (Source: KLTV)The lead safety features allow the rest of the tanks to burn off safely. (Source: KLTV)

    From the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office After completing the investigation of the fire scene at Tyler Welders Supply on Monday, June 19, 2017, Smith County Fire Marshal Connie McCoy-Wasson said the fire appears to be accidental in nature.  The exact cause of the fire that occurred on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, remains undetermined, but no foul play is suspected and no criminal charges will be filed, Mrs. McCoy-Wasson said. The fire marshal released the fire scene back to the ...

  • ETX man arrested for evading arrest, possession of illegal substances

    Monday, June 19 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-06-19 21:45:04 GMT

    According to a Smith County sheriff’s office press release, authorities arrested Terry DeWayne Bailey, 39, after they responded to a call of a suspicious person casing a business for a possible robbery.

  • Texas Workforce Commission: Eastman changes contractors, move could impact hundreds of jobs

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:48 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:48:45 GMT
    (Source: Texas Workforce Commission)(Source: Texas Workforce Commission)

    An East Texas company on the Texas Workforce Commission WARN Act list is expected to layoff more than 200 people.  

