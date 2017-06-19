A study of homelessness in Longview

From the City of Longview

LONGVIEW, TX - In March 2017, Longview Mayor Andy Mack formed the Mayor's Task Force on Homelessness with a goal of decreasing the number of homeless in Longview; not by moving them out, but by giving them hope and a chance for a future. Mayor Mack stated that "we have a moral obligation to help those who are less fortunate."



The members of the task force were selected by Mayor Mack because they represent various nonprofits, businesses, and government agencies that directly serve or are in some way impacted by the homeless. Their charge will be to make recommendations on several topics.

