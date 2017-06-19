Smith County jury duty canceled Tuesday

If you received a jury summons to report for jury duty on Tuesday, your luck has changed.

Smith County residents who were planning to report for jury duty on Tuesday don’t have to make the trip to the Smith County Courthouse.

According to Smith County officials, no new panels will be needed Tuesday.

However, if you have been asked to return for jury duty by a specific court, you must still report.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.