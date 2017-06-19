Smith County jury duty canceled Tuesday - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Smith County jury duty canceled Tuesday

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

If you received a jury summons to report for jury duty on Tuesday, your luck has changed. 

Smith County residents who were planning to report for jury duty on Tuesday don’t have to make the trip to the Smith County Courthouse.

According to Smith County officials, no new panels will be needed Tuesday.

However, if you have been asked to return for jury duty by a specific court, you must still report.

