Remains of 2 people found in ashes of Anderson County fire

From the Anderson County Sheriff's Office

June 19, 2017

On Sunday, June 6, 2017 at approximately 4:17 am, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies and Westside, Tennessee Colony, Tucker and Montalba Volunteer Fire Departments responded to a report of a structure fire in the 500 block of ACR 2901.

Upon the Volunteer Fire Departments gaining control of the fire they discovered two bodies within the burned structure.

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigators and the Texas State Fire Marshall’s Office responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the names of the deceased are being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin.