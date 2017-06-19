Gift of Love: Stanley

Stanley and me had the best time jumping around at iJump! Stanley is incredibly active and always appears happy. Stanley loves school and says his favorite subject is math. As for his future, he's got that figured out too!



"A scientist," Stanley said.



More specifically, Stanley wants to be a chemist.



Stanley says he loves to play with Legos and build houses. He goes to church on Wednesdays and says he loves it. Stanley currently participates in gymnastics and recently expressed an interest in soccer. He also loves to draw. But that's not all.



"Movies and read," Stanley said.



Stanley also enjoys exploring the outdoors and searching for new things.



"Look for bugs," Stanley said, "beetles and spiders."



Stanley says he loves the summer and looks forward to many activities.



"Swimming, water balloon fights and Six Flags," Stanley said.



Stanley hopes his family will get him a pet to take care of!



"I would like a pet and I want it to be a poodle," Stanley said.

He plans to name her Bella. As for his three wishes, Stanley hopes it involves travel.



"Go to New York. Your second? Go to Six Flags. What about your third?" Stanley said.



Stanley says his biggest wish is to find a forever family that will nurture him, support him emotionally and give him a sense of belonging. But most importantly show Stanley the Gift of Love.

