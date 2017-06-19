Lotto Texas ticket worth $14.25M sold in Abilene

A Texas Lottery player woke up more than $10 million richer Monday.

A $14.25 million jackpot-winning ticket for the Lotto Texas has been sold, the Texas Lottery Commission announced Monday. The drawing was held June 17 and the winning ticket was sold at an HEB Food Store at 1345 Barrow Street in Abilene.

The store where the ticket was sold is eligible for a $142,696.06 retailer bonus.

At this time, Texas Lottery representatives say the prize has not been claimed.

The ticket matched all six numbers drawn - 3, 4, 6, 23, 34 and 54. The cash value option was chosen, which means the winner will receive $10,072,040.86.

"If you have the winning Lotto Texas jackpot ticket, sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until you can travel to Austin and claim the price, said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. "We look forward to meeting the winner."

The only catch? The prize has to be claimed no later than 180 days from the date of the drawing.

