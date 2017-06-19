One man dead after rollover wreck in Gregg County

One person died after a Friday night rollover wreck in Gregg County.More >>
One person died after a Friday night rollover wreck in Gregg County.More >>
An East Texas company on the Texas Workforce Commission WARN Act list is expected to layoff more than 200 people.More >>
An East Texas company on the Texas Workforce Commission WARN Act list is expected to layoff more than 200 people.More >>
One person has died and two others have been taken to the hospital after a four-vehicle wreck on Highway 64.More >>
One person has died and two others have been taken to the hospital after a four-vehicle wreck on Highway 64.More >>
Titus County sheriff’s office arrested a man over the weekend with an outstanding warrant.More >>
Titus County sheriff’s office arrested a man over the weekend with an outstanding warrant.More >>