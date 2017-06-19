One man dead after rollover wreck in Gregg County

One person died after a Friday night rollover wreck in Gregg County.

According to DPS, on Friday at 11:58 p.m. troopers responded to a one vehicle crash on FM-1844, just outside the city limits of Longview.

DPS preliminary crash investigation revealed that a 2003 Ford F-250 was traveling east on FM-1844 when for an unknown reason the vehicle drifted into the westbound lanes.

The driver overcorrected causing the vehicle to side skid off the roadway to the east where it overturned multiple times.

The driver, identified as Justin Nolte, 29 of Gilmer, was transported to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview where he later died.

