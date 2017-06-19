Texas Workforce Commission: Eastman changes contractors, move could impact hundreds of jobs

An East Texas company on the Texas Workforce Commission WARN Act list is expected to lay off more than 200 people.

Brock Services LLC, which provides contact services for the Eastman Company manufacturing site in Longview, submitted the notice on June 15, according to the Texas Workforce Commission press release.

The press release also stated that 226 layoffs are expected by August 21, 2017.

The Brock Services Group released a statement regarding their notification to the Texas Workforce Commission. Brock Services said that they have notified employees at the facility and encouraged those affected to apply for similar positions with the new contract holder.

The Brock Group has notified the Texas Workforce Commission of a layoff of all employees serving the Eastman Chemical facility in Longview, Texas. Following a competitive bidding process for soft civil crafts services, currently provided by Brock at the Longview, Texas site, Eastman recently informed Brock that a new provider has been selected and the current contract for services will conclude in August 2017. Brock has notified employees at the facility and encouraged those affected to apply for similar, and soon to be available, positions with the new contract holder. Brock will continue to support employees and Eastman during the transition process. The Brock Group is a leading provider of industrial specialty services to clients around the world, with headquarters in Houston, TX, and operating units in the United States and Canada. The company supports routine maintenance, turnarounds and capital projects by providing services including scaffolding and work access, insulation, coatings/linings, and asbestos abatement, as well as additional associated services

Corporate Communications for Eastman Company has told KLTV that "after an extensive and thoughtful review of several contractor's bids, Eastman has selected Partner Industrial to provide those services expected August 21." Eastman said that their needs for these services have not changed.

Brock is a firm that provides contact services for our Longview, Texas, manufacturing site. After an extensive and thoughtful review of several contractors’ bids, Eastman has selected Partner Industrial to provide those services effective August 21. This selection ensures Eastman’s cost position for those services is competitive and in line with the market. The bidding process is pursuant to Eastman’s policy to periodically request bids for services contracts to ensure Eastman’s service providers’ services and associated costs are competitive in their respective industries. Eastman’s external service providers are key partners in our efforts to continually improve cost and quality while driving growth.

According to the TWC website, the WARN Act requires companies to provide notice 60 days in advance of plant closure and mass layoffs. The WARN Act is intended to offer protection to workers, their families, and communities.

