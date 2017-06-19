Texas Workforce Commission: Eastman changes contractors, move could impact hundreds of jobs

From the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office After completing the investigation of the fire scene at Tyler Welders Supply on Monday, June 19, 2017, Smith County Fire Marshal Connie McCoy-Wasson said the fire appears to be accidental in nature. The exact cause of the fire that occurred on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, remains undetermined, but no foul play is suspected and no criminal charges will be filed, Mrs. McCoy-Wasson said. The fire marshal released the fire scene back to the ...More >>
According to a Smith County sheriff’s office press release, authorities arrested Terry DeWayne Bailey, 39, after they responded to a call of a suspicious person casing a business for a possible robbery.More >>
An East Texas company on the Texas Workforce Commission WARN Act list is expected to layoff more than 200 people.More >>
If you received a jury summons to report for jury duty on Tuesday, your luck has changed.More >>
From the Anderson County Sheriff's Office June 19, 2017 On Sunday, June 6, 2017 at approximately 4:17 am, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies and Westside, Tennessee Colony, Tucker and Montalba Volunteer Fire Departments responded to a report of a structure fire in the 500 block of ACR 2901. Upon the Volunteer Fire Departments gaining control of the fire they discovered two bodies within the burned structure. Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Inves...More >>
