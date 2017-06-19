Texas Workforce Commission: Company in Gregg County expected to lay off more than 200 people

An East Texas company on the Texas Workforce Commission WARN Act list is expected to lay off more than 200 people.

Brock Services LLC, which is a part of the Eastman Company in Gregg County, submitted the notice on June 15, according to the Texas Workforce Commission press release.

The press release also stated that 226 layoffs are expected by August 21, 2017.

According to the TWC website, the WARN Act requires companies to provide notice 60 days in advance of plant closure and mass layoffs. The WARN Act is intended to offer protection to workers, their families, and communities.

KLTV has reached out to the Eastman Company in Longview, Eastman Corporate and Brock Services Ltd in Longview for more information.

Stay with KLTV for updates.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.