Traffic stops in Titus County leads to arrest of man with drugs, firearms

Titus County sheriff’s office arrested a man over the weekend with an outstanding warrant for a possession of drugs and firearms.

According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, deputies Maura Cano and Martin Cervantes arrested Jonathon Paul Cockrell, 24, of Mesquite. The post stated that both deputies observed a tan-colored Chevy Impala traveling on Highway 67 with an unreadable temporary paper tag. When the deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle continued to travel slowly for a quarter-mile before stopping.

Upon making contact with Cockrell, deputies detected the odor of marijuana coming from the inside of the Chevy Impala and noticed Cockrell was nervous. The deputies checked Cockrell for warrants and found that he had an outstanding warrant for possession of drugs and a firearm out of Arkansas.

Cockrell was then arrested for the warrants. As deputies continued searching the vehicle, they found two guns, one located under the driver seat and the second located in the glove compartment.

It was also later discovered that Cockrell had 57 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, pills and other drug paraphernalia.

Cockrell was arrested for the Arkansas Warrant (50CI-17-16) Possession of drugs and firearms, Manufacture or Delivery of Controlled Substance in PG 1 > = 4G < 200G-Felony 1, Unlawful Carrying Weapon –Felony 3, Possession of Dangerous Drug- MISD A, Possession of Marijuana < 2 oz. MISD B, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-MISD C. Cockrell was transported to the Titus County Jail where he was booked in without incident.

