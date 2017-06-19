TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal wreck shuts down 2 lanes of Highway 64 east near Henderson

The Texas Department of Public Safety is responding to a fatal four-vehicle wreck on Highway 64 east.

According to DPS, 1 person is dead after a fatal four-vehicle wreck on Highway 64 east between Henderson and Turnertown. There are other injuries involved, but their extent is unknown.

The identity of the deceased will not be released until next of kin is notified.

Highway 64 is currently shut down and traffic is being turned around while crews continue to clear the scene.

Drivers are advised to seek an alternative route.

