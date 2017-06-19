DPS: 1 dead, 2 taken to hospital after multi-collision wreck on Highway 64 near Henderson

One person has died and two others have been taken to the hospital after a four-vehicle wreck on Highway 64.

According to DPS, at approximately 9:15 a.m. they responded to a four-vehicle wreck on Highway 64 east, between Henderson and Turnertown.

DPS preliminary crash investigation revealed that a Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling west on Highway 64 when it ran into the back of Honda passenger car that was stopped along with other traffic, for a flagman on the side of the roadway.

The initial crash caused a chain reaction involving two other passengers cars ahead of the Honda.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene. According to DPS, next of kin has not been notified.

The driver of the Tahoe and one of the other passenger cars involved went to Henderson ETMC.

One driver in the wreck was not injured.

The scene of the fatal crash has been cleared. DPS said the crash remains under investigation.

