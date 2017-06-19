Suspected meth dealer arrested in Henderson County

A suspected drug dealer was arrested in Henderson County on Saturday.

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse says 36-year-old, Andrew Allen Page of Chandler was stopped by a deputy for riding his bicycle on the wrong side of Sunrise Drive south of Chandler.

Hillhouse says at the time of the traffic stop, Page was in possession of a substantial amount of suspected methamphetamine and several clear plastic baggies commonly used to distribute meth.

Page was carrying more than five grams of the drug and was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, according to Sheriff Hillhouse.

He remains in the Henderson County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

