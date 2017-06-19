Monday's Weather: A chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s

Good Monday morning, East Texas! We're starting out warm and mostly cloudy with some showers and thunderstorms to the north. These storms are slowly moving south and will affect areas north of I-20 during the morning hours. The chance for rain continues off and on through the afternoon as a weak cold front sits right over the region. Not everyone will see the rain, but scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible until late evening. Temperatures today will be slightly cooler thanks to the cloud cover and rain. Highs this afternoon will reach the mid to upper 80s with light and variable winds. Becoming mostly sunny Tuesday with light northeasterly winds and rising temperatures. High temperatures are back in the lower 90s for Tuesday afternoon and will warm into the mid-90s by the end of the week. Mostly sunny for midweek through Friday. Hot and humid by the end of the work week with highs in the mid-90s Friday afternoon. A few more clouds this weekend and slight chances for rain will return to the forecast with another weak cold front that will try to make its way into East Texas by Sunday.

