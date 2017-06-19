Nacogdoches product Brigham Hill pitches well in relief, but Aggies drop World Series opener

For the sixth time in program history, the Texas A&M baseball team is apart of the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. In the eight-team field for the first time since 2011, the Aggies are a perfect 5-0 this postseason.

It is an exciting time for East Texan and A&M pitcher Brigham Hill. The Nacogdoches product was drafted this week in the fifth round by Washington and now he's hoping to help the Aggies win a national championship.

Hill was not the Aggies starter Sunday afternoon against Louisville, but he came into ballgame in the second inning after Corbin Martin gave up five runs.

Hill was solid for the A&M in relief, striking out four and giving up just one earned run in just under four innings of work. The Aggies got within a run in the sixth inning, but lost their World Series opener 8 to 4. A&M will play TCU in an elimination game on Tuesday.



