Nacogdoches product Brigham Hill pitches well in relief, but Aggies drop World Series opener

For the sixth time in program history, the Texas A&M baseball team is apart of the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. In the eight-team field for the first time since 2011, the Aggies are a perfect 5-0 this postseason. It is an exciting time for East Texan and A&M pitcher Brigham Hill. The Nacogdoches product was drafted this week in the fifth round by Washington and now he's hoping to help the Aggies win a national championship.More >>
For the sixth time in program history, the Texas A&M baseball team is apart of the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. In the eight-team field for the first time since 2011, the Aggies are a perfect 5-0 this postseason. It is an exciting time for East Texan and A&M pitcher Brigham Hill. The Nacogdoches product was drafted this week in the fifth round by Washington and now he's hoping to help the Aggies win a national championship.More >>