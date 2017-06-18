Reptile still missing - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Reptile still missing

The search continues for a 20 pound tortoise that escaped its East Texas home.  Bob Hallmark has the latest on the effort to find Cha Cha and give his owners in White Oak some peace of mind.

  • 6 people displaced after structure fire in Tyler

    Sunday, June 18 2017 7:46 PM EDT2017-06-18 23:46:36 GMT

    Tyler fire crews are at the scene of a fire in a residential area Sunday afternoon. 

  • Longview mission opens new chapel in honor of cancer patient, advocate

    Sunday, June 18 2017 11:48 AM EDT2017-06-18 15:48:39 GMT
    An East Texas shelter celebrated the addition of an important facility to minister to the needy. 

  • 7-ON-7 State Qualifier Results

    Saturday, June 17 2017 11:12 PM EDT2017-06-18 03:12:35 GMT
    Saturday, multiple East Texas teams participated in the Tyler 7-on-7 State Qualifier.  After four games in each of the four pools were over only four teams were left to compete in the semifinals. Longview, Marshall, Jacksonville, and Greenville would play for two berths to the state tournament in College Station.  Taking on Marshall, Longview was able to shut down the Mavs 33-0. The Lobos will return to the state tournament for the first time since 2013.  Jacksonvill...

