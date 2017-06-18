6 people displaced after structure fire in Tyler - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

6 people displaced after structure fire in Tyler

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

A family of six is displaced after a fire destroyed their home Sunday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to a structure fire around 5:00 p.m. located in the 1300 block of Travis Street. 

No injuries were reported. A family of six, including four children, were displaced as a result of this fire. 

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

