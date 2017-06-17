7-ON-7 State Qualifier Results - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

7-ON-7 State Qualifier Results

Saturday, multiple East Texas teams participated in the Tyler 7-on-7 State Qualifier. 

After four games in each of the four pools were over only four teams were left to compete in the semifinals. Longview, Marshall, Jacksonville, and Greenville would play for two berths to the state tournament in College Station. 

Taking on Marshall, Longview was able to shut down the Mavs 33-0. The Lobos will return to the state tournament for the first time since 2013. 

Jacksonville took on Greenville in their semifinal match-up. The Tribe came out victorious with the 41-25 win. This is the second year in a row Jacksonville will compete at state. Last year, was the first time for the Tribe to qualifier in school history. 

The Palestine Wildcats also made the cut after hosting a state qualifier on Saturday as well. 

