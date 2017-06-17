7-ON-7 State Qualifier Results

Saturday, multiple East Texas teams participated in the Tyler 7-on-7 State Qualifier. After four games in each of the four pools were over only four teams were left to compete in the semifinals. Longview, Marshall, Jacksonville, and Greenville would play for two berths to the state tournament in College Station. Taking on Marshall, Longview was able to shut down the Mavs 33-0. The Lobos will return to the state tournament for the first time since 2013. Jacksonvill...More >>
The 7th annual 'Teddy Williams Speed and Agility Camp' took place this morning at Tyler Rose Stadium.
Williams a former John Tyler Lion and current Carolina Panther cornerback, welcomed campers from ages 6 to 16. All who were ready to learn how to be fast like teddy.
With class out for the summer this is the time that most athletes shed their school colors and suit up with select teams, or just take a break. But in Bullard there is a group of Panthers that are preparing to tryout for their high school's first ever girl's and boy's soccer teams. Holding open field practice from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday's, Bullard is hoping that word of mouth will help fill the roster this coming season.
At the collegiate level, Division Universities such as Texas, Baylor, Houston, and Texas A&M do a great job of recruiting the top talent in East Texas. Those programs will always get their commitments. But at the Division II level, Southeastern Oklahoma State University has done a tremendous job of getting players from our region to go and play in Durant, Oklahoma.
