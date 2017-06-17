Fast like Teddy: Teddy Williams holds annual skills and agility camp in Tyler

The 7th annual 'Teddy Williams Speed and Agility Camp' took place this morning at Tyler Rose Stadium.
Williams a former John Tyler Lion and current Carolina Panther cornerback, welcomed campers from ages 6 to 16. All who were ready to learn how to be fast like teddy.
With class out for the summer this is the time that most athletes shed their school colors and suit up with select teams, or just take a break. But in Bullard there is a group of Panthers that are preparing to tryout for their high school's first ever girl's and boy's soccer teams. Holding open field practice from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday's, Bullard is hoping that word of mouth will help fill the roster this coming season. The girls will be lead by Head Coach
At the collegiate level, Division Universities such as Texas, Baylor, Houston, and Texas A&M do a great job of recruiting the top talent in East Texas. Those programs will always get their commitments. But at the Division II level, Southeastern Oklahoma State University has done a tremendous job of getting players from our region to go and play in Durant, Oklahoma.
