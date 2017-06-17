Fast like Teddy: Teddy Williams holds annual skills and agility camp in Tyler

The 7th annual 'Teddy Williams Speed and Agility Camp' took place this morning at Tyler Rose Stadium.

Williams a former John Tyler Lion and current Carolina Panther cornerback, welcomed campers from ages 6 to 16. All who were ready to learn how to be fast like teddy.

Separated into age groups, Williams had a variety of drills and workouts to help these future "Beast of the East" sharpen up their footwork. Philadelphia Eagles rookie receiver Greg Ward Jr. was there to help out, along with retired NFL safety Josh Aubrey. Both of which are also former JT Lions.



Which means these kids got to hang out and pick up a few tips from really successful athletes. According to both Williams and Ward it's all in a days work to make sure Tyler continues to pump out the five-star talent.

"Just to see what we do as a unit over at our school or at TISD, we stick together. No matter where we are in the country, or where we are in the world, we all stick together and look our for eachother and take care of eachother. I love coming back to my community and being able to give them something completely free and just enjoy the kids and have fun," said Williams.



"We all family, we all stay tight. We are always communicating with eachother while we are away. Trying to help eachother as much as we can on and off the field. For me I actually go out and do the drills with the kids. I try to have fun with them. It's not just standing around and coaching. You also got to participate with them and just encourage them," said Ward Jr.

