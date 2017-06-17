Longview mission hosts restaurant training

For some good Mexican food, a stop at an East Texas homeless shelter might just fill the order.

Food preparers from Taco Cabana are using the kitchen at Longview's Hiway 80 Rescue Mission to practice and perfect their company's specialties. The chain is opening a new location in Longview soon and needed a place to train staff, and mission directors offered their facility.

The deal: Everything the staff cooks is served to the mission residents.

