East Texas VFW holds flag retirement ceremony

When American flags become tattered, faded or torn, they should be ceremoniously retired and given honorary burning, and an East Texas veterans'

organization performs that honor.

At the Veterans of Foreign Wars 4002, one of their duties they consider the most honorable.

"There comes a point in time when the flag is no longer usable, it becomes frayed, it becomes faded out so you don't recognize it. It's time to retire

it," says post commander Robert Wallace.

When a flag is tattered, torn or faded, it should be retired, but retired the proper way.

"I think it's important. I want people when they look at the flag, to have a deeper understanding of what it means. It's not just a symbol of our

country it's a symbol of all the men and women that have sacrificed, and hope for the future," says 4002 member Larry Lusk.

Over 100 flags flown at homes and businesses were turned into the VFW, and Saturday all were retired and ceremoniously burned.

"Retiring the flag. We show what patriotism or part of patriotism is. Very much a privilege. Very much," Lusk says.

The flags blue field with stars, and the stripes are cut away and burned.

"The flag should be properly recognized, and properly retired when the time comes. There's a great honor to do it," Wallace says.

The VFW says the public can turn their flags into their posts if they wish to have them properly retired.

