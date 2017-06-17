Longview mission opens new chapel in honor of cancer patient, advocate

An East Texas shelter celebrated the addition of an important facility to minister to the needy.

Staff and donors gathered at the Newgate Mission offices in Longview for the dedication of the 'Laurie Fritz Memorial Chapel'. Aside from feeding the homeless and needy in Longview, Newgate also needed a facility where they could hold worship services, and offer spiritual hope.

Laurie Fritz, who passed away from cancer, was an advocate for the needy, and her family stepped forward to fund the chapel.

