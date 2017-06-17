Longview mission opens new chapel in honor of cancer patient, advocate

An East Texas shelter celebrated the addition of an important facility to minister to the needy.
Staff and donors gathered at the Newgate Mission offices in Longview for the dedication of the 'Laurie Fritz Memorial Chapel'. Aside from feeding the homeless and needy in Longview, Newgate also needed a facility where they could hold worship services, and offer spiritual hope.
Laurie Fritz, who passed away from cancer, was an advocate for the needy, and her family stepped forward to fund the chapel.
Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.
When American flags become tattered, faded or torn, they should be ceremoniously retired and given honorary burning, and an East Texas veterans organization does thatMore >>
When American flags become tattered, faded or torn, they should be ceremoniously retired and given honorary burning, and an East Texas veterans'
organization performs that honor.
Food preparers from Taco Cabana are using the kitchen at Longview's Hiway 80 rescue mission to practice and perfect their company's specialties.More >>
Food preparers from Taco Cabana are using the kitchen at Longview's Hiway 80 rescue mission to practice and perfect their company's specialties.More >>
An East Texas shelter celebrated the addition of an important facility to minister to the needy.More >>
An East Texas shelter celebrated the addition of an important facility to minister to the needy.More >>
A Huntsville man led multiple law enforcement agencies on a multi-hour hunt Saturday in Trinity County.More >>
A Huntsville man led multiple law enforcement agencies on a multi-hour hunt Saturday in Trinity County.More >>
Drivers will want to use caution on Highway 69, near Bullard, after a vehicle fire prompted temporary road closures Saturday evening.More >>
Drivers will want to use caution on Highway 69, near Bullard, after a vehicle fire prompted temporary road closures Saturday evening.More >>