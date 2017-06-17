TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire prompts road closures on Highway 69, near Bullard

Drivers will want to use caution on Highway 69, near Bullard, after a vehicle fire prompted temporary road closures Saturday evening.

An official with the Smith County Sheriff Office confirmed that lanes were closed on Highway 69, just north of Bullard. The Smith County Fire Marshal's Office is responding to the fire.

It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured or what prompted the fire. Drivers should use caution in the area.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.