Savory Collard Greens by Mama Steph

It's National Soul Food Month! That means good eating.

So we asked Mama Steph to whip up a recipe for savory collard greens and we were not disappointed.

This recipe calls for:

Olive oil

smoked ham

smoked bacon

onion

greens (collard or turnip, whichever you prefer)

chicken broth

salt (optional)

sugar (optional)

pepper flakes

red wine vinegar

Method:

Heat stove and put olive oil in Dutch oven, then add smoked bacon, smoked ham, onions and garlic. Stir to build delicious smoky flavor. If you want a little heat, add teaspoon of pepper flakes.

Add greens and add vinegar. Add quart of chicken broth and start pressing down the greens. You may not get all two pounds in at once because they're so bulky, but they do cook down and you'll be able to come back in with more greens and some more broth if needed.

Stir occasionally. Cook for two hours or so, depends on how you want them. Add a little salt for seasoning if needed and sugar to cut the bitterness if needed.

Serve with cornbread.

