Smith County Sheriff: Man shot after attacking deputy during traffic stop

The Smith County Sheriff’s office says a man is in a Tyler hospital after he was shot by a deputy during a traffic stop.

According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 12:35 Saturday morning in the 8400th block of Lavender Road in Smith County.

Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith says that a deputy made a traffic stop on a man who was driving a vehicle Northbound on Lavender Road. Smith says the vehicle was stopped because the man was driving on the wrong side of the road.

“The occupant of the vehicle got out, and came towards the deputy in a manner of…acting as if he was going to attack the deputy,” says Smith.

Smith says the deputy then fired one shot with their taser, but the person then pulled the prongs of the taser out. He says the deputy tased the man again, but they also pulled the prongs out.

“And chased the suspect out into the woods over here to the side of the road where the deputy was attacked by the occupant of the vehicle. The deputy could feel a tug at their holster. The deputy was able to turn the body away from the threat, drew the handgun and fired two shots,” says Smith.

The man was shot twice, but the extent of his injuries are not known. The man has not been identified, but Sheriff Smith says the man is in his mid 50s.

No injuries were sustained by the deputy and the incident will be under investigation by the Texas Rangers.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.