East Texas authors donate to 'Mah Jongg for Memory' fundraiser

From The Alzheimer's Alliance of Smith County:



The popular July Mah Jongg for Memory Fundraiser will feature three East Texas Authors among the Silent Auction donations this year. Linda Pirtle, N.E. Brown and Lorri Allen have all donated books to benefit the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County.

“The Silent Auction is one of the biggest draws to Mah Jongg for Memory,” explains Mary Ann Eckert who has helped make the historically sold out event so popular. “We are continuing to accept Silent Auction Donations and Sponsors until July 5th. With more than 400 women from across East Texas participating, donating Silent Auction gifts or services is an excellent way for businesses to show their community spirit and support for the Alzheimer’s Alliance.” Businesses can call the Alzheimer’s Alliance to donate at (903) 509-8323f until July 5th.

The 16th Annual Mah Jongg for Memory Luncheon and Games Day is expected to raise more than $40,000 this year according to Executive Director, Stephanie Taylor, “This Fundraiser is not only one of the most anticipated and fun gatherings in East Texas, it provides critical donations needed to fund the many programs and services the Alzheimer’s Alliance provides for the growing number of East Texans suffering from Alzheimer’s and Dementia, as well as their family members and caregivers.”

Several of the programs the Alzheimer’s Alliance provides with proceeds from the Mah Jong for Memory Fundraiser include:

• Caregiver Support Groups

• Tracking Program for Wanderers (Project Lifesaver)

• Personal Consultation with a Social Worker

• “Terrific Tuesdays” Day Respite Program

• Financial Assistance for Out-of Home Respite Care

• Educational Seminars

• In-Service Training for Care Professionals

• Speakers for Community/Civic Organizations

• Free, Confidential Memory Screenings

• Print and E-Newsletters

• Resource Library of Books & DVD’s

• Informative Website

• Physician’s Outreach Program

Taylor says so many East Texas caregivers are needing a place for their loved ones to enjoy a few hours with volunteers, the “Terrific Tuesdays” program has a waiting list, “We have had to change venues to allow more people to attend and we need to add another day and venue to give caregivers a needed break. Donations raised from Mah Jongg for Memory will help us help them and more.”

“When someone is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or Dementia, it can be a traumatic experience,” explains volunteer Courtney Klepfer. “Knowing you have a place to call for information and services is a gift for East Texans and insuring the Alzheimer’s Alliance can continue to meet the need is an honor as a volunteer.”

Taylor and Eckert say they are humbled by the willingness of the East Texas Authors to help the Mah Jongg for Memory be a success next month and know their books will be some of the most sought after items by participants.