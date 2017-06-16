Bullard adds soccer to Panther UIL competition

With class out for the summer this is the time that most athletes shed their school colors and suit up with select teams, or just take a break.

But in Bullard there is a group of Panthers that are preparing to tryout for their high school's first ever girl's and boy's soccer teams.

Holding open field practice from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday's, Bullard is hoping that word of mouth will help fill the roster this coming season.

The girls will be lead by Head Coach Season Caughlin, and will go straight to UIL competition in 2017-18. However the boys, lead by Darren Vossler will stay a club team to gain some experience before taking on district opponents like Kilgore and Palestine.

With the opportunity to build a program from scratch Coach Vossler says anyone and everyone is welcomed, but they better be ready to compete.

"This district and this community is great and its well known. To be able to start off something fresh and something new you start traditions and a work ethic that these kids can get started and last forever. Coach Caughlin is great and she has been around the game a long time. She going to be great and I'll do whatever she needs me to do. But I think they are going to come right out the gate and be very competitive. I've seen some of the girls out here already and she is going to grow this program," said Darren Vossler, boy's head soccer coach.