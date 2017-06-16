Whitehouse food pantry in need of donations for hungry kids

A shortage of food donations happens around this time of year across many towns, and food pantries are struggling to keep up.

Jeanie Martin with Whitehouse Food Pantry says that kids being home in the summer means some clients have a hard time keeping them fed. Growing kids need lots of food.

Items needed by the food pantry are peanut butter, cereal, staples, fruit cups, fruit juice, snack bars, oatmeal, and other foods are what they're in need of to help feed the kids over the summer.

The pantry is associated with the East Texas Food Bank in Tyler.

You can drop off donations at the food pantry on Mondays or Thursdays. Call 903-839-6769 for more information.



