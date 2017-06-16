Tyler police respond to wreck involving motorcycle

A motorcycle was involved in a wreck in South Tyler Friday evening.



The wreck, between an SUV and a motorcycle, occurred at Old Bullard and Chimney Rock in Tyler, according to police. It involved an SUV and the motorcycle. A witness at the scene said that the motorcyclist was able to walk to the ambulance to be checked out.



Traffic was somewhat slowed but still flowing at the scene.



No further details are available at this time.



