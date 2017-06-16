Fire clean-up begins at Tyler Welders Supply

An employee at Tyler Welders Supply said drone video helped give owners a better idea of where the fire Tuesday may have started.

After a preliminary investigation, the Smith County Fire Marshal believes the fire was accidental. The full investigation to find the official cause is slated to begin Monday.

A view from above gave owners and employees at Tyler Welding supply insight into where Tuesday's fire started.

"It was a fire that started on one of the cylinders, exactly how they came about we aren't sure," said employee Janson Ruyle.



Ruyle said he believes the fire started on a Praxair acetylene trailer being operated by Nu-Way Transportation.

"There's about 200 cylinders on there. The cylinders are hooked up to a manifold and they are all tied in there," Ruyle said.



He said how the fire might have started is still unclear.



"Something happened with the fuse plugs. They are supposed to melt and let off the gas. Exactly how that happened we aren't sure," Ruyle said.



Friday, Shaw environmental was cleaning up around the explosion site. The four trailers, where Ruyle believes the fire started were untouched.



In the neighborhood near the business, Prexair representatives went door to door, getting consent from residents to go on their property and pick up debris over the weekend. People in the neighborhood are asked not to clean up any debris themselves.

Ruyle said there was minimal damage to their cylinders. The estimated 200 destroyed cylinders belonged to Prexair. We reached out to prexair representatives, but our calls were not returned.

