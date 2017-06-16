2 Tyler residents arrested in prostitution case

Crystal Lilly, left, and Dekenndrick Ross, were both arrested recently in Smith County during a prostitution investigation. (Source: Smith County Judicial Records)

Warrants for human trafficking and prostitution have landed two Tyler residents in jail.

Dekenndrick Lekeith Ross, 40, of Tyler and Crystal Leshae Lilly, 25, of Tyler were arrested Thursday by Texas Department of Public Safety officers on warrants related to human trafficking and prostitution.

Both remain in the Smith County Jail on $350,000 in bonds each.

Under the Texas Penal Code Sec. 43.03, A person commits the offense of promotion of prostitution if he or she knowingly receives money or other property pursuant to an agreement to participate in the proceeds of prostitution, or solicits another to engage in sexual conduct with another person for compensation. The charge is a Class C misdemeanor but becomes a felony if a minor is involved.

Penalties for trafficking of persons vary but can be punishable by life in prison, in some cases.

