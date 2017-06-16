Messy dog? Try the Pet Wash

It could be easier to take Fido to the Pet Wash. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.

It’s pretty easy to find a car wash if you need one, but where can you take a dirty dog?

We have an answer to that question. You take it to the back yard, or avoid the mud and go to the corner of Highway 80 and FM 450 in Hallsville to the Pet Wash.

Clay Perkins likes a clean car so much he’s been in the automated car wash business for nearly 20 years, but he knows everything gets dirty.

“I wanted to be on the forefront of that, and as far as I know I’m the only one in the area that has one,” Perkins said.

He’s offering an enclosed room to scrub down your putrid pup.

“A lot of people take their dogs to that lake with them, and they come home smelling like a wet dog,” Perkins observed.

And Perkins liked the sound of a spotless spot before he’s back in the house. Right there in the glass room they offer:

“Conditioner, tearless shampoo, oatmeal shampoo for dogs with sensitive skin, and also a deodorizer,” Perkins said.

Cold and hot water are mixed in a tank.

“So it’s a comfortable temperature for the dogs, and it’s got a blow dryer and a vacuum,” Perkins revealed.

There’s even a sanitizer to use on the raised tub before and after you scrub.

“It’s much akin to a hand bay in a car wash,” Perkins said.

It’s open 24 hours, is well lit at night, and even locks from the inside.

“Basically you have a dirty dog, you bring it in and you leave the smell here,” I offered.

“That’s a good way of putting it,” Perkins agreed.

He has found people are good about the sanitizing rinse, but if it gets really bad there is a sliding glass door for extra ventilation.

And there’s plenty of room in there for tail-wagging.

The Clean Pup Pet Wash has only been around for two weeks, costs 10 dollars for a wash, and is heated and air-conditioned.

