Free dental care for veterans on June 24

Saturday, June 24, nearly 450 Aspen Dental practices across the country, including in the Tyler and Longview areas, will open their doors to provide a day of free dental care for thousands of the nation’s veterans. Local veterans have already made appointments in advance at a participating office and will receive free care June 24.

Of the more than 21 million veterans across the U.S., fewer than 10 million are enrolled for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs health benefits, which for many does not include dental care benefits, and more than 1.2 million lack health insurance altogether. The June 24 Day of Service will be Aspen Dental’s fourth annual, and is the largest single-day oral health initiative targeted at veterans. It’s part of Aspen Dental’s Healthy Mouth Movement, a community-giving initiative to deliver free dental care to veterans.

