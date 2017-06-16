Man dangling from tree rescued by Longview Fire Department

The Longview Fire Department responded to a call of a man dangling from a tree.



It happened in the 2900 block of Jane Drive around 12:30 pm.



According to the Longview Fire Marshal’s Office, the man was with a church group helping to trim a tree damaged by recent storms in Longview.

He had some kind of medical condition that left him hanging from a safety rope about thirty feet off the ground.

They used the high angle rescue team and their new ladder truck to get the man down. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

