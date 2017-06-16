Rains County Sheriff's Office locates 7-year-old missing since February

The Rains County Sheriff’s Office says they've located a 7-year-old girl who was allegedly taken by her noncustodial father.

The department said Thursday that they have located Ahrorha Eakin, who has been missing since February. The sheriff's office said she was found safe in Lakewood, Colorado and two suspects have been arrested in connection with the investigation.

RCSO posted about her discovery via the department Facebook page. In comments responding to viewers, the department said that until recently, officials only knew the area Ahrorha was in. When investigators learned her exact location, they recovered her and arrests followed.

Ahrorha's father is Jonathan Dwayne Eakin, 29.

In February, RCSO officials said Salina Eakin met her ex-husband Jonathan Eakin at the Emory City Park to comply with court ordered custody papers. At the time of the exchange, Jonathan said that, “He had a friend drop him off.” No vehicle was visible.

Deputies say Salina left the children with Jonathan and went home. Deputies also say she was ordered by the court to leave her children with him for the duration of his custodial visit.

