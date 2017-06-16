Provencal chicken and rice bowl by La Madeleine

Sunny days on the Mediterranean are the inspiration for this twist on chicken and rice! It features olives, roasted tomatoes, and much more to create a dinner your family or guests will love.
Provencal chicken and rice bowl
1 pound grilled balsamic marinated chicken breast (use your favorite balsamic dressing to marinate chicken breast for at least an hour in a ziplock bag before grilling or broiling)
Roasted tomatoes (Slice tomatoes, place on a nonstick baking sheet, drizzle with olive oil and balsamic vinegar, sprinkle with minced garlic; roast at 450 for 25 minutes until the tomatoes are beginning to caramelize.)
Small can artichoke hearts, drained and sliced
Small can sliced black olives, drained
Jar if Pesto sauce
Cooked rice
Method:
Bake in basil pesto sauce
Serve over rice with tzatziki and feta on top!
