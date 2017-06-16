VIDEO: Family honors dads with parody of Pharrell Williams' 'Happy'

The internet-famous Holderness family is paying tribute to dads in a hilarious video, just in time for Father's Day.



The family is well-known for producing funny, often viral videos about the experiences the parents, Penn and Kim Holderness, have with kids Lola and Penn Charles. They've ranged from holiday videos about Christmas jammies to being a "CrossFit Bro" to back-to-school struggles, all in parody fashion.



Here's their Father's Day contribution, a parody based on Pharrell Williams' song 'Happy,' appropriately titled "I'm your Daddy!"

This installment is a bit different, because not only does it feature the family being subjected to "dad stuff" (like how to make the perfect fart noises with one's knees), but it also features videos submitted from dads from around the world, doing fun - and sometimes funny - dad stuff with their own kids.





