VIDEO: East Texans embrace their inner alligator hunter

A couple of East Texans had a unique way of starting kicking off the summer.

While some people wrangle cattle, others in East Texas sometimes end up wrangling other types of critters.

KLTV viewer Brian Faulkner, submitted a video of a father and son responding to a call of an alligator being spotted.

According to Faulkner, Hawkins homeowner, Hal Conover contacted Byron South and his son for help after he saw the alligator in a pen with his weaning calved.

In the video, Conover, Byron and his son are seen wrangling the gator. At one point, the reptile attempts to take a chomp at one the men’s finger, but Faulkner said he is doing just fine.

After wrangling the gator, they were able to relocate him to The Gator Farm in Grand Saline.

Faulkner says he shared this video so others can be cautious of the wild animals that can pop out while enjoying the lakes this summer.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.