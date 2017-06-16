3 brothers indicted for murder in 2016 case of man found shot in truck

Jose Garcia, left, Emmanuel Garcia, center, and Maximino Garcia are charged with murder in the case. (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

Three brothers have been indicted in connection with a homicide case after a man was found fatally shot in a truck in 2016.

Jose Garcia, 27, and Emmanuel Garcia, 28, have been indicted for murder, and Maximino Garcia, 31, has been indicted for deadly conduct and murder.

The brothers are suspected of the murder of Mario Rodriguez, 27, who was found dead in his father's truck outside of New Summerfield.

At the time of his death, the sheriff's office said Rodriguez had taken his father's truck to the store in New Summerfield to buy some items at the dollar store. He returned home. After four or five hours, his father reported him missing. His body was later found about 9 a.m. with gunshot wounds

They were indicted May 16, 2017 before a Cherokee County Grand Jury.

The county released their recent list of indictments Friday.

