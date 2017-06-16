Smith County judge announces 2018 campaign

Judge Nathaniel Moran has announced he will be running for re-election as County Judge in 2018.

During a press conference this morning, Judge Moran said he would be campaigning in 2018, as he is currently filling in for former Smith County Judge Joel Barker's unexpired term.

Moran was selected as acting Smith County judge in July 2016 after Baker was suspended by the State Commission on Judicial Conduct, following his indictment on three counts of violations of the Texas Open Meetings Act.

According to Moran, there are still some main concerns the county needs to address such as roads, bridges infrastructure, and mental health.

Prior to this announcement, Moran told KLTV 7 in April 2017 that he was working on rebuilding the trust in county leadership.

Press Release from Nathan Moran:

Nathaniel Moran announced today that he is seeking election in 2018 as County Judge for Smith County. If elected, that 4-year term would begin in January 2019. Moran, 42, currently serves in that position, after having been appointed in July 2016 to fill the unexpired term of the former County Judge. Moran is a native of Whitehouse and previously served on the Tyler City Council for four years. He has been a practicing attorney since 2002, primarily with the law firm of Ramey & Flock. In 2009, he suspended his community service and law practice in Tyler and moved to Houston so his oldest son, then 4 years old, could attend a special school for the deaf. There, he continued practicing law until his son completed that school program in 2012, at which time he and his family moved back to the Tyler area to resume life and community service here.

Moran sees a bright future for Smith County, but understands that there are important challenges that cannot be ignored. He cites the need to continue to build trust with the community, be transparent, and engage in strategic planning for future infrastructure needs, personnel, and facilities use. “Without trust from the community and without transparency about how county government operates, it will be impossible to tackle the hard issues facing Smith County going forward. We must have open and continuous lines of communication with our citizens, never forgetting that we work for them. I am committed to making that happen.” Moran identified some key areas that need to be addressed comprehensively, including the development of a road and bridge infrastructure plan, and finding a regional solution to mounting mental health issues. He also believes that it is critical that Smith County stays at the forefront of technology advancement, and continues to support county law enforcement efforts with the resources needed to protect citizens.

Moran says he believes his past education and experiences have uniquely qualified him for the varied role of County Judge, which is both administrative and judicial in nature. Judge Moran holds a BA in Russian, an MBA, and a law degree, all from Texas Tech University. He also attended the United States Military Academy at West Point and is a veteran of the United States Army. “I believe that my past education in business and law, combined with my years of practicing law with a focus on business litigation and transaction work have helped prepare me to serve as the Chief Administrative Officer of the County, its Budget Officer, and in the role of Judge of the Constitutional County Court, which oversees mental health, guardianship, and probate matters.”

Moran is a graduate of Leadership Tyler Class 18, and has been involved in numerous church and community organizations including the Discovery Science Place, the Whitehouse ISD Education Foundation, the Smith County Bar Association, Boy Scouts of America Pack/Troop 370, Tyler Economic Development Council, Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce, and Cancer Foundation for Life. He has also previously served in a number of roles with the Republican Party, including President of the Smith County Republican Club, Precinct Chair for Precinct 55, precinct, county, and state delegate to multiple Republican Party conventions, and election judge for Precinct 55. “If elected, I pledge that I will continue to strategically and systematically address the needs of the County through civil and open deliberation, prudence in action, fiscal responsibility, and continuous communication with our citizens. Thoughtful solutions will, no doubt, result if we proceed in this manner, and the citizens of Smith County will be the chief beneficiaries.

The future is limitless for a County with such great people of character in each of our individual communities, strong educational institutions, committed businesses, and health care facilities that are second to none.” Nathaniel has been married to his wife, Kyna, since 1999 and together they have four children: Caleb (12), Victoria (10), Juliette (18 months), and Lincoln (2 months). The Morans are members at South Spring Baptist Church in Tyler, Texas.

For additional questions or information, please contact Nathaniel Moran at 903-571- 5667

