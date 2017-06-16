Tyler Fire Department warns residents about group soliciting donations

The Tyler Fire Department is warning residents about an organization that is soliciting donations.

The department said the group is not affiliated with them or the local firefighters association.

"It has come to the attention of the Tyler Fire Dept. that an organization called the 'Association for Firefighters and Paramedics, Inc.' is in Tyler soliciting donations from citizens and businesses. Please be aware that neither the Tyler Fire Dept. nor the local Firefighter’s Association are associated with this organization nor do we endorse it. We suggest if a business or individual citizen is thinking about making a donation they should do their research and make an educated decision. If someone has concerns or questions they can call Fire Administration at 903-535-0005."

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.