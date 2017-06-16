Friday's Weather: Becoming mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s

Good Friday morning, East Texas! A few clouds and warm, muggy conditions again this morning. By afternoon, expect mostly sunny skies and a light southerly breeze. Another very warm day with highs in the mid 90s. Warm and humid this evening with temperatures in the 80s for the evening hours and dropping into the mid 70s overnight tonight. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy for Saturday with breezy south winds during the afternoon. High temperatures on Saturday will once again reach the mid 90s with high humidity. Father's Day looks nice and sunny but will also be hot and humid. Temperatures Sunday morning will be in the mid 70s with afternoon highs reaching the mid 90s. A chance for rain returns to the forecast briefly early next week. A few showers and thundershowers are possible Monday and maybe even Tuesday. A very weak cold front tries to move into East Texas, but washes out before it gets here. There could be enough energy to cause some showers to develop, but not much of a cool down is expected for most of East Texas.

