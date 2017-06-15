Southeastern Oklahoma State holds camp in Longview - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Southeastern Oklahoma State holds camp in Longview

Savage Storm hold camp in East Texas. Savage Storm hold camp in East Texas.
LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) -

At the collegiate level, Division I Universities such as Texas, Baylor, Houston, and Texas A&M do a great job of recruiting the top talent
in East Texas.

Those programs will always get their commitments.

But at the Division II level, Southeastern Oklahoma State University has done a tremendous job of getting players from our region to go and
play in Durant, Oklahoma.

To scope out their next crop of athletes, head coach Bo Atterberry and the Savage Storm held a satellite camp at Longview High School Thursday evening.

Over a dozen East Texans played for Southeastern last year and Atterberry is hoping to continue that trend moving forward.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.

  • KLTV SportsLocal SportsMore>>

  • NFL Draft 2017

    NFL Draft 2017

  • Southeastern Oklahoma State holds camp in Longview

    Southeastern Oklahoma State holds camp in Longview

    Thursday, June 15 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-06-16 03:48:22 GMT
    Savage Storm hold camp in East Texas.Savage Storm hold camp in East Texas.

    At the collegiate level, Division Universities such as Texas, Baylor, Houston, and Texas A&M do a great job of recruiting the top talent in East Texas. Those programs will always get their commitments. But at the Division II level, Southeastern Oklahoma State University has done a tremendous job of getting players from our region to go and play in Durant, Oklahoma.

    More >>

    At the collegiate level, Division Universities such as Texas, Baylor, Houston, and Texas A&M do a great job of recruiting the top talent in East Texas. Those programs will always get their commitments. But at the Division II level, Southeastern Oklahoma State University has done a tremendous job of getting players from our region to go and play in Durant, Oklahoma.

    More >>

  • Sports WebXtra: College World Series preview

    Sports WebXtra: College World Series preview

    Thursday, June 15 2017 9:28 PM EDT2017-06-16 01:28:04 GMT
    This Saturday the College World Series will kick off in Omaha, Nebraska at TD Ameritrade park.  In 'Bracket 1' Oregon State, CSU Fullerton, LSU and Florida State will kick off play. The Beavers and Titans will go head to head first on ESPN at 2:00 p.m.. The Tigers and Seminoles will follow on ESPN at 7:00 p.m..  The Tigers are clearly the team to beat in their bracket, on a 16 game winning streak. But the Titans have enough offensive power to possible be the team to upset ...More >>
    This Saturday the College World Series will kick off in Omaha, Nebraska at TD Ameritrade park.  In 'Bracket 1' Oregon State, CSU Fullerton, LSU and Florida State will kick off play. The Beavers and Titans will go head to head first on ESPN at 2:00 p.m.. The Tigers and Seminoles will follow on ESPN at 7:00 p.m..  The Tigers are clearly the team to beat in their bracket, on a 16 game winning streak. But the Titans have enough offensive power to possible be the team to upset ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly