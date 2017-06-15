Southeastern Oklahoma State holds camp in Longview

At the collegiate level, Division Universities such as Texas, Baylor, Houston, and Texas A&M do a great job of recruiting the top talent in East Texas. Those programs will always get their commitments. But at the Division II level, Southeastern Oklahoma State University has done a tremendous job of getting players from our region to go and play in Durant, Oklahoma.More >>
At the collegiate level, Division Universities such as Texas, Baylor, Houston, and Texas A&M do a great job of recruiting the top talent in East Texas. Those programs will always get their commitments. But at the Division II level, Southeastern Oklahoma State University has done a tremendous job of getting players from our region to go and play in Durant, Oklahoma.More >>
An East Texan will be searching for a new NFL team ahead of training camp. The Lions have released former Tyler Lee Red Raider and Baylor Bear Jimmy Landes.More >>
An East Texan will be searching for a new NFL team ahead of training camp. The Lions have released former Tyler Lee Red Raider and Baylor Bear Jimmy Landes.More >>