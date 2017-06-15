New face on busted board

The weekend is right around the corner. Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto is here to help you plan. Catch his new forecast at 10.
A quick catch for Crimefighters. Tonight at 10, Taylor will let you know who made a quick move to the busted board.
Sophia Constantine will give you a backstage tour of the new Bergfeld park. Join us at 10 and see the renovations before the big reveal next week.
After months of construction, crews are completing the final touches on a nearly $1 million park renovation project.More >>
The City of Tyler has now annexed nearly 300 acres in the past year.More >>
The investigation into the cause of the fire at Tyler Welder Supply won't start until Friday.More >>
On Dump the Pump Day, the third Thursday in June, a bus ride is free in participating cities.More >>
An East Texan will be searching for a new NFL team ahead of training camp. The Lions have released former Tyler Lee Red Raider and Baylor Bear Jimmy Landes.More >>
