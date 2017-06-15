Sports WebXtra: College World Series preview

An East Texan will be searching for a new NFL team ahead of training camp. The Lions have released former Tyler Lee Red Raider and Baylor Bear Jimmy Landes.More >>
An East Texan will be searching for a new NFL team ahead of training camp. The Lions have released former Tyler Lee Red Raider and Baylor Bear Jimmy Landes.More >>
NFL teams wrapped up their three-day mandatory minicamp session on Thursday, including the Cowboys. Now players will have a few weeks off before reporting to training camp. Despite coming off a 13-win season, Dallas made sure to its offseason ended with a spirited practice.More >>
NFL teams wrapped up their three-day mandatory minicamp session on Thursday, including the Cowboys. Now players will have a few weeks off before reporting to training camp. Despite coming off a 13-win season, Dallas made sure to its offseason ended with a spirited practice.More >>