Sports WebXtra: College World Series preview

This Saturday the College World Series will kick off in Omaha, Nebraska at TD Ameritrade park.

In 'Bracket 1' Oregon State, CSU Fullerton, LSU and Florida State will kick off play. The Beavers and Titans will go head to head first on ESPN at 2:00 p.m.. The Tigers and Seminoles will follow on ESPN at 7:00 p.m..

The Tigers are clearly the team to beat in their bracket, on a 16 game winning streak. But the Titans have enough offensive power to possible be the team to upset LSU should they both advance in the winners bracket.

In 'Bracket 2" is where our Texas teams will begin their journey to a national title. Texas A&M, TCU, Louisville and Florida won't play until Sunday. The Aggies and Cardinals will start Day 2 action at 1:00 p.m. on ESPN. The Horned Frogs and Gators will get started around 6:00 p.m. on ESPN 2.

Texas A&M could possibly start Nacogdoches native Brigham Hill on the mound in their first bout against Louisville. This is a strong bracket and there is no clear dominate. The only thing for sure is that only one, or none, of our Texas programs will be left to compete in the championship series.

Be sure to tune in to East Texas Sports Weekend for the latest from Omaha.

