Sports WebXtra: Cowboys wrap up minicamp with spirited practice

DALLAS COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

NFL teams wrapped up their three-day mandatory minicamp session on Thursday, including the Cowboys. Now players will have a few weeks off before reporting to training camp.

Despite coming off a 13-win season, Dallas made sure to its offseason ended with a spirited practice. Veteran tight end Jason Witten and safety Byron Jones got into a brief shoving match during team drills.

Jones had his best day of OTA's and minicamp by breaking up numerous passes, including one intended for Witten. The competitive fire between players is what the Cowboys need to try and get over the hump. Dallas hasn't played in the NFC championship game since 1995.

